Westminster mother indicted for child abuse that led to infant daughter's death

A Westminster woman has been indicted by a grand jury on child abuse, murder and manslaughter charges for the death of her 2-month-old daughter.

Ashley Love Davis, 23, of the unit block of W. Main St., was arrested Friday, Sept. 1 and charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, second-degree murder, manslaughter and related conspiracy charges, according to electronic court records.

The alleged abuse occurred of the course of several days from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2016, according to the records. The infant died on Jan. 7, 2016, according to obituary information.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned and have a bail review hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Carroll County Circuit Court.

First-degree child abuse resulting in death and second-degree murder each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in Maryland. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Punishment for related conspiracy charges cannot exceed the maximum punishment for the crime itself.

The identity of Davis’ alleged co-conspirator is unclear at this time.

The indictment was handed down and a bench warrant issued for Davis’ arrest on Thursday, Aug. 31. Because it was not served until Friday and courts are closed until Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday, a copy of the indictment was not immediately available for review.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees confirmed his office handled the investigation, but declined comment because the State’s Attorney’s Office took the investigation to a grand jury to get an indictment.

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said his office would release additional details after Davis’ initial appearance in court on Tuesday.