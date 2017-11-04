Arts council to host ‘Shrek: The Musical Jr.’

The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting their fall production of “Shrek: The Musical Jr.” starting Friday. Nov. 10. The play adapts the popular Dreamworks film, bringing Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and the rest of the swamp to life on stage. The production will feature more than 50 teen actors in a variety of roles.

The show runs 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Tickets are $10 for adults, or $8 for ages 25 and younger or ages 60 and older. For more information, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

