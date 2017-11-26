Tour Carroll County artists' studios Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Next weekend, Dec. 2 and 2 offers an opportunity for those still shopping for holiday gifts, seeking a weekend excursion, or just interested in local artistry. Local creators will be opening the doors of their spaces to visitors as part of the 11th annual Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour.

“We’re located all around the county and every artists is different,” said Virginia Sperry, whose Eldersburg studio is one of more than a dozen on the tour. “Some people do basketry some people do jewelry, some people do pottery, some people do paintings — I have a sculpture garden on my property of a life-sized metal, steel welded sculptures.”

Each studio will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and it is a free event: A map of the different studios is available online at www.ccartists.com or else as a brochure available in any of the studios themselves.

“Just drive around, pick and choose which ones you like, or come to all of them,” Sperry said. “Take the whole weekend!”

It's not just about looking at art either. Sperry said artists will have unique items for sale for those seeking holiday gifts.

“I also know kids are welcome,” she said. “Kids are definitely welcome on my property and this year, all of the studios are at least partially handicap accessible.”

Sperry’s studio has a number of life sized animal sculptures, she said, which in years passed has lead to young children enjoying themselves in mimicking the steel animals’ poses.

“Because I have a life size giraffe and a life size kangaroo, it’s fun to watch the little kids try to be a drinking giraffe,” she said. “That kind of thing is a lot of fun for me, to see them interacting with my art.”

Rain, snow or shine, the studio tour is on.

“Every single artist is a really very accomplished artist in their own field,” Sperry said. “It’s a chance to see some really good art.”

Freedom Plan among items on tap for commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners will meet next week in open session.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in room 311 of the County Office Building. During the meeting, commissioners will discuss items including a Community Development Block Grant for CHANGE, Inc., Northern Landfill capping and the Freedom Plan.

For a full agenda, visit: http://ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/agendas/.

CAPTION Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass. Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass. CAPTION Elisa Dasher makes stoneware at Honeysuckle Pottery near Keymay. Elisa Dasher makes stoneware at Honeysuckle Pottery near Keymay.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health