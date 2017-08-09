Summer Youth Work Experience fosters job skills for those with disabilities

Seventeen-year-old Daisha Robinson sat at a small table at Playtime Child Care Center in Westminster.

As she sat there on a Tuesday afternoon in August, a little girl in the center’s program ran up and gave her a hug. Another child came up asking for more of the fig bars the children had received as a snack.

That interaction with the children — be it a hug, a question or a conversation about drawings the children make — is what Robinson said she loves about working at Playtime.

“I like being around children. I like to see them grow,” she added.

Robinson, who was recently offered a permanent position at the center, began working at the childcare facility this summer as a part of a state program that helps those with disabilities find work experience.

The program — the Summer Youth Work Experience — is funded through the Division of Rehabilitation Services, a state agency under the Maryland State Department of Education, Starr Jolbitado, educational partnership coordinator with The Arc, said via email.

Multiple agencies throughout the county participate, she added. This summer, The Arc started with 30 students. Twenty-six will graduate Thursday, she said. The program lasts six weeks.

The Summer Youth Work Experience program targets students who are enrolled in public schools up to the age of 21, Jolbitado said via email. The student can have any type of documented disability to participate, be it mental, physical or developmental, she added.

“This means so much to our students,” Jolbitado said. “It gives them great work experience, it makes them feel a part of the community.”

For Robinson, this job, and The Arc, have helped her to get out of her shell and be more social. Robinson said she has a learning disability, and before working at the center, she had trouble being around others. The soon-to-be junior at Winters Mill High School said she was excited when Playtime offered her a permanent position.

“No matter what disability I have, I still have a chance to do what I like,” Robinson said.

The Arc provides job coaching and job support for the employer and the student, Jolbitado said.

Students like William Davis, who spent the summer at Jimmy John’s in Eldersburg, has had full-time job support provided by the Arc, Jolbitado said via email. Davis, who will keep working at the store post-summer program, will continue to have support from The Arc, she added.

Davis has Down Syndrome, his mother, Kathleen Davis, said. The 19-year-old is a graduate of Century High School and lives in Sykesville, she added.

Davis sat at a booth in the Jimmy John’s on a recent Monday, methodically spraying tables and wiping them with napkins.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times William Davis cleans a table at Jimmy John's in Eldersburg on Monday August 7, 2018. William Davis cleans a table at Jimmy John's in Eldersburg on Monday August 7, 2018. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

That’s what he gets to do in the few hours a week he works at the sub shop, he said. He wipes tables and cleans the floors and bathrooms.

And he’s been learning to use the cash register, with help from supportive coworkers.

Timothy Willett, the general manager of the Jimmy Johns, said Davis “basically cleans my store.”

But, he said, he’s been giving Davis the chance, like he has done for others with disabilities.

“I give them an opportunity,” he added. “[Davis has] become very independent.”

Davis is an asset to the store, Willett said, because he’s upbeat and bubbly, something that’s important in the industry.

“I like his personality,” he added.

Kathleen Davis said her son has enjoyed getting to go out, ride the bus and go to work this summer.

“It’s kind of given him a purpose,” she said. “I think he just likes being around people.”

Kathleen Davis said she wasn’t entirely sure her son would be able to get a job. He has the skills, she said, but she wasn’t sure he’d be able to do what was needed when it was needed. But, she added, having a good routine has worked well for him.

“As long as there’s a structure he’ll be fine,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges for William Davis is his communication, Kathleen Davis said. Over this past summer, she said, his words have been coming out clearer. And while Kathleen Davis said she’s not sure if the change is because of the job, it very well could be. This job has been motivating for him, and is a “step in the right direction,” she added.

In total, five of the graduating students have received job offers to continue in their summer positions after the program ends, Jolbitado said.

DORS sends The Arc referrals and they contact the family to determine a job site that best fits their interest and needs, she said via email. Some of the students require full job support and some require very little support and the job coaches are staff hired by The Arc.

Other agencies in the county also involved in the Summer Youth Work Experience program are Change, Inc., Target Community Employment, Abilities Network, Goodwill Industries, Mosaic and Step, she said via email. This year about 80 students enrolled in the program.

Willett said it’s important to hire a diverse group of people, adding that he is deaf.

“It’s hard out there in the real world,” he said. “A lot of the time [people] don’t give you an opportunity.”

