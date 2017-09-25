Arc of Carroll County bus, vehicle crash sends seven to hospital

Clear Ridge Road at Uniontown Road is closed after a vehicle collision involving one car and a bus.

The incident, which involved a bus from the Arc of Carroll County, sent seven people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cpl. William Murray, of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The road will be closed down for about another hour, Murray said at about 4:15 p.m. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., he added.

Murray said the investigation is ongoing, and they don’t yet know how the accident happened.

There were six elderly individuals on the bus taken to local hospitals, he said. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital, he said.

