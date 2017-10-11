Manchester man charged with assaulting officer, DUI

A Manchester man was arrested Friday after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Farooq Anwar, 30, of the 3040 block of Michael Drive, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest and second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a trooper of the Maryland State Police was dispatched after a reported vehicle crash on MD 27 near Lucabaugh Mill Road.

The trooper found a vehicle resting in the road and observed damage to the front of the vehicle as well as to a nearby guardrail. When speaking to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Anwar, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and observed slow, impaired movements as Anwar retrieved his license. Anwar refused to take a field sobriety test.

The trooper placed Anwar under arrest for driving while impaired by alcohol and transported him to Carroll Hospital, where another trooper came to assist in transporting Anwar. The second trooper attempted to turn Anwar toward the hospital when he fell to the ground and began to kick at the trooper, according to the statement.

Anwar declined to comment before speaking with an attorney when reached by the Times.

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 1.

