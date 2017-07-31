Carroll Hospital anticoagulation service may be convenient for blood-thinner patients

There are a number of reasons someone may be prescribed the blood thinning drug warfarin, also known as Coumadin, from the risk of blood clots forming in their legs and lungs, to having had a stroke.

Either way, said Maria Goldman, coordinator of the Anticoagulation Clinic at Carroll Hospital, some fine tuning is required.

“When they are on this medication, there is no fixed dose,” she said. “The only way for them to know if they are on the correct dose is to be routinely monitored.”

Oftentimes, Goldman said, this monitoring is done in a traditional lab setting with a full blood draw — filling up a test tube. The Anticoagulation Clinic approach is a little less involved.

“We do a finger stick, a finger prick to get a drop of blood and it gives an immediate result,” she said. “Because of that immediate result, anticoagulation clinics have been shown to improve patient safety.”

Too high a level of blood thinning medication, and a patient is at risk for bleeding, Goldman said; too low and the risk of blood clots increases. Monitoring each individual’s response to the drug in an easy fashion with immediate results helps reduce risk and get a patient to the point where they are on the optimal dose for their physiology.

“Typically when someone is new to Coumadin, they have just been prescribed it, monitoring is more frequent until we see they get stabilized.” Goldman said. “We typically see people once a month and sometimes we can go longer than a month once they are stable.”

In short, the Anticoagulation Clinic may just be more convenient for some patients on blood thinners, but it’s not a walk-in situation, Goldman said.

“They couldn’t just refer themselves. They do need their provider to refer them into us,” she said. “They don’t have to get that on their own — If they contacted us, we can help them with that.”

Those interested can learn more by visiting the Carroll Hospital website at www.carrollhospitalcenter.org or by calling the clinic at 410-871-6157. The clinic is located in the hospital’s East Pavilion, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster.

