A great day to quit: Join the health department on the Great American Smokeout

If you’re a tobacco or nicotine product user who has been thinking of dropping the habit, there may be no better time to begin to quit than Thursday. That’s the date of the annual American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout.

“We actually have one of our walk-in clinics on that day, which is very exciting,” said Anne Grauel, a community health educator with the Carroll County Health Department. The free clinics feature smoking cessation counselors and free nicotine replacement products — such as nicotine gum, patches and lozenges — and vouchers for medications such as Chantix (with a doctor’s prescription).

The Health Department always holds a walk-in clinic from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, Grauel said, which happily coincides with the Smokeout date.

“That may not be the right day for everyone, so we also offer a clinic on the first Wednesday of every month at Access Carroll, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,” she said. “They can also call us and make an appointment when it is convenient; 410-876-4429.”

Still, Grauel said, there is a certain value in using the date of the Great American Smokeout to motivate people who have been thinking of quitting — tobacco use kills an estimated 480,000 Americans each year, and is the single largest preventable cause of death and disease, according to a Health Department news release.

“The most important thing smokers can do to improve their health is to quit cigarettes and other forms of combustible tobacco,” Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer was quoted as saying in a news release.

The Great American Smokeout has its origins in the early 1970s, when smokers in Massachusetts were encouraged to quit cigarettes for a day and use the savings to fund school scholarships, according to the American Cancer Society website.

As the event went national in 1977 and thereafter, the focus remained on picking one day to quit smoking and to quit cold turkey.

This has changed in recent years, Grauel said, as our understanding of the science of addiction — and the particular addictive qualities of nicotine — have evolved.

“We’ve learned that nicotine addiction is just as addictive as heroin, if not perhaps more so,” she said. “It’s a very difficult addiction to try and kick.”

And so quitting smoking or tobacco use is now seen as a long-term journey with ups and downs, progress and setbacks, Grauel said.

“It is a process, so setting a date and actually targeting that date is a very good first step — and that’s what the Great American Smokeout is,” she said. “Even if you have tried to quit before, it’s never too late to try again.”

And it’s never too late to stop, either, Grauel said, noting that health benefits, such as reduced blood pressure, can be seen within 20 minutes of your last cigarette.

And if that “last” cigarette turns out to be not so final? Think of it as more practice, Grauel said, and keep working the process.

“It’s difficult, but you also have to realize that many people took awhile to learn the habit of smoking. It’s not something you pick up and all of a sudden you are smoking a pack a day on your first day,” she said. “You learn to smoke, and you have to learn to quit and how to have a nicotine free life.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Health Department Smoking Cessation Clinics

When: 10-11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month; 4-50:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.

Where: On first Wednesdays, Access Carroll, 10 Distillary Drive, Westminster; on third Thursdays, the Carroll County Health Department, 290 S. Center St., Westminster

Cost: Free

To make an appointment outside of a walk-in clinic time, call 410-876-4429. For more information on smoking cessation clinics, visit cchd.maryland.gov/health-services-tobacco-prevention. For more information on the American Cancer Society Great American Smokout, visit www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout/history-of-the-great-american-smokeout.html.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health