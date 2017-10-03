Active shooter response training to be held in Sykesville

The Sykesville Police Department and the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department have partnered to host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course.

This training is free and open to the public and will be presented by members of the Maryland State Police, Education and Training Division.

The training will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville.

Participants should RSVP to kchaney@sykesville.net.

The course is built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.

Due to the graphic nature of the training, it is not recommended for young children.

More information on the course is available through the Sykesville Police Department Facebook page or by calling 410-795-0757.

More information on Avoid, Deny, Defend is available at www.avoiddenydefend.org.

