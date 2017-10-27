Three-vehicle accident closes Md. 97 in Westminster for hours

A three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of Md. 97 and Mary Avenue in Westminster closed down the highway in both directions until well after dark.

Maryland State Police responded to the intersection at 2:12 p.m. after reports of a major accident involving a dump truck and two other vehicles, according to an MSP news release.

Although the police investigation is ongoing, state police believe the accident was caused when the driver of a 2017 Toyota Sedan traveling south on Md. 97 attempted to pass a 2005 Ford dump truck that was also headed south.

The Toyota hit the dump truck while the driver attempted to pass, the driver lost control and the car crossed into the northbound lane, where it was struck by a 2009 Chevy truck, according to the release.

The Maryland Department of the Environment was called in to help clean up a spill of diesel fuel from the accident, an operation that kept the road closed until 6:49 p.m., according to an MSP spokesman.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to assist the ongoing investigation by calling the state police at 410-386-3000.

