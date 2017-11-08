Access Carroll to offer weekend services

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 11, Access Carroll will be providing weekend ambulatory detox and acute medical care services for Carroll County residents.

According to an Access Carroll news release, weekend services will be available Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. As a result of having expanded weekend hours, patients will be able to begin ambulatory detoxification services of opioids and alcohol, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment services for substance-use disorders, seven days a week.

“We’re looking to help folks that are seeking treatment options,” said Executive Director Tammy Black. “Right now patients can only initiate treatment on a Monday. After November 11, we’ll be able to let someone enter into treatment any day, seven days a week. We want folks to be able to get into recovery as soon as possible and access it when they’re ready.”

Black said weekend services were made possible by a grant from CareFirst. She said the organization hired additional nurse practitioners and other staff to support the group’s whole patient care model.

Melissa Ruff, an LCSWC social worker at Access Carroll, said the new weekend services will provide the community with better support.

“A lot of times people have the need to get clean and they feel like they want help, and then negative factors suck them back into the old behaviors which got them in trouble,” Ruff said. “We are a place they can go any day for assistance.”

Dr. Daniel Aukerman, a physician at Access Carroll, said the new hours “allow us to strike while the iron is hot.”

“It allows the patient to start any day he or she ready,” Auckerman said. “If a person who has overdosed goes to the ER at Carroll Hospital, they can now be directed to Access Carroll the very next day.”

Auckerman said Access Carroll’s outpatient services are not for everyone but “if patients have good family support and meet certain criteria then we are able to treat them in an outpatient setting.”

Access Carroll will continue to offer walk-in substance abuse assessments 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is recommended patients arrive early to complete the process and gain placement into services.

Patients are encouraged to make appointments for all services by calling 410-871-1478. The office is located at 10 Distillery Drive, Suite 200, Westminster. Access Carroll is a strategic partner of Carroll Hospital, the Carroll County Health Department, and The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County. For more information, visit www.accesscarroll.org.

Access Carroll Hours

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

