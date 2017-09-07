Construction of new lanes on Md. 97 aimed at improving safety, mobility

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin widening Md. 97 (Littlestown Pike) between Airport Drive/Magna Way and Pleasant Valley Road in Carroll County this week.
According to a SHA press release, crews are adding a through lane in each direction on Md. 97 to improve safety and mobility. The $3.8 million project is expected to be complete in fall 2018.
MDOT SHA’s contractor, CJ Miller LLC. of Hampstead, will add a traffic signal to the intersection of Md. 97 and Meadow Branch Road/Arthur Peck Drive, providing access to the industrial park. Crews also will improve drainage, resurface and restripe Md. 97, according to the release.
According to the release, most work will take place behind a temporary barrier wall, which will reduce construction-related delays. Motorists can expect single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the temporary barrier is installed. Approximately 20,000 motorists use this section of Md. 97 each day.
