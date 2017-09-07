Construction of new lanes on Md. 97 aimed at improving safety, mobility

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin widening Md. 97 (Littlestown Pike) between Airport Drive/Magna Way and Pleasant Valley Road in Carroll County this week.

According to a SHA press release, crews are adding a through lane in each direction on Md. 97 to improve safety and mobility. The $3.8 million project is expected to be complete in fall 2018.

MDOT SHA’s contractor, CJ Miller LLC. of Hampstead, will add a traffic signal to the intersection of Md. 97 and Meadow Branch Road/Arthur Peck Drive, providing access to the industrial park. Crews also will improve drainage, resurface and restripe Md. 97, according to the release.

According to the release, most work will take place behind a temporary barrier wall, which will reduce construction-related delays. Motorists can expect single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the temporary barrier is installed. Approximately 20,000 motorists use this section of Md. 97 each day.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. CAPTION Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. CAPTION Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop CAPTION The Carroll County Commissioners, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Carroll County Department of Public Safety are partnering to collect monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey at locations in Westminster and Sykesville. The Carroll County Commissioners, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Carroll County Department of Public Safety are partnering to collect monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey at locations in Westminster and Sykesville.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben