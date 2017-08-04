Youth say goodbye to animals and 4-H at livestock auction

For most of the 4-H youth, the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair livestock auction is one of the most exciting parts of the entire fair, as years of hard work finally pay off as community members bid on previously judged animals.

But for those aging out of the 4-H program, the livestock auction can take on a complicated mixture of emotions.

Wyatt Kahler, who was showing a champion meat bird, said participating in his final auction is bittersweet. Kahler has been showing at the 4-H fair for the maximum 10 years. Over that time he’s shown lambs, a steer, dairy cows, pigs and meat birds.

He said each animal presents its own challenges and can be fun. Though he’s excited to move on and is sad that his time in 4-H is over, he said it’s hard to truly leave the fair.

“I’m going to continue helping out with my parents’ farm. They have about 600 head of sheep,” Kahler said. “I’m also looking forward to coming back and volunteering here.”

For Caleb Enoff, it’s family that’s going to keep him returning now that his time showing animals is over. This year, which represented his final year showing goats and pigs, was also his sister’s first year selling a goat. He said he can’t wait to come back to help her out over the next 10 years.

Enoff said one of the most memorable experiences at the fair was the time his steer got loose in the ring while he was showing it.

Tucker Schmidt said the thing that sticks out the most about his decade at the fair are the moments spent with friends in between activities.

“The thing that is most memorable is the lifelong friendships you form at the fair,” Schmidt said. “It’s all about the little pranks like zip tying friends to a chair and the little moments that make bonds that last forever.”

Schmidt said though you learn more about taking care of your animals as you get older, there are some aspects that never get any easier.

“It’s not any easier to get up at 8 o’clock in the morning to feed your animals every day of the year,” Schmidt said. “In fact, it’s easier when you’re younger. You wake up and are like, ‘Yeah, let’s go feed the animals!’”

Though he’ll miss it, Schmidt said working with animals is a major time commitment that takes up much of the summer. He said by showing three species — sheep, pigs and steers — it doesn’t allow him to have much of a nightlife.

Despite it all, he said he would recommend 4-H to anyone who is interested because of the life lessons you learn that you couldn’t learn anywhere else.

Tori Manahan said she is sad that her time has to come to an end. She said some of her proudest moments include raising a reserve grand champion lamb and several grand champion pigs. In the end, though, it’s the friends she’s going to miss the most.

“The thing that sticks with you most is all the friends you make here,” Manahan said. “You’re here every day with them, and it’s just so fun. I also love taking care of my animals.”

Because the cut-off is based on age and not grade level, many of those showing have already completed their first year of college. Breann Sheckells said that can make it even more difficult to return to show your final year.

“It’s so time consuming,” Sheckells said. “My sister had to help take care of them for the first month. Thankfully over the years, it’s gotten easier because I’m older. This year has been really good, because I have a good lamb and worked with it a lot.”

If you go

Saturday’s 4-H fair highlights:

6:30 p.m., Buck Miller Arena: Demolition Derby

