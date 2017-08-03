William Michael Morgan rocks the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair

It was an evening of classic country at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair on Thursday, as William Michael Morgan brought the genre back to its roots after several years of country acts inspired by pop, rock and hip-hop.

The concert, held at the Agriculture Center’s Buck Miller Arena, kicked off with a performance by Rich Fehle, of New Windsor. Fehl has opened for the last few 4-H fair headliners, bringing a mixture of original songs, with country and rock covers.

As Fehle performed, the arena began to fill, with many claiming their spots directly in front of the stage with folding chairs, while others opted for relaxed seats on the hill behind the arena. Many of Morgan’s biggest fans took the opening acts as an opportunity to grab some merchandise, including T-shirts with Morgan’s face and the cover of his debut album “Vinyl.”

Morgan's best-known hit is “I Met A Girl” from “Vinyl,” which hit big last year, reaching No. 5 on the country charts and being named to end-of-the-year best-of lists by Rolling Stone and NPR.

Maddie Jones, of Westminster, said she loves coming out to the 4-H concert, and is excited to see what names get bigger after performing here. She said she was excited to see Michael Ray take the stage a few years ago, particularly as his career exploded.

Other 4-H & FFA Fair concert alumni include Sam Hunt, Parmalee, The Band Perry, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks.

Following Fehle was a performance by Elly Cooke. It was Cooke’s first time as 4-H fair opener, having performed at the activity tent during the previous two years. She was the 2016 winner of the Westminster's Got Talent and Gettysburg’s Got Talent competitions.

Sharing Morgan’s love of the genre, Cooke’s performance was a journey through classic country hits with some originals in the mix, with songs including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” “16 Tons” by Tennessee Ernie Ford and the autobiographical “I’m a Dreamer.”

While many came out to the concert as part of their 4-H festivities, others made the trip to the fair specifically to see Morgan perform.

Amanda Miller came up from Baltimore for Morgan’s performance. She was one of the few to purchase meet-and-greets with the singer before the show. She said it was a thrill to get the chance to meet him in person.

“I like that he’s older, he sounds like old country,” Miller said. “He doesn’t have the newer sound you hear a lot.”

After performances by the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair mainstays, Morgan took the stage around 8:30 p.m., kicking off his set with the one-two punch of “Something to Drink About” and “People Like Me.”

Before performing Mark Chesnutt’s “It’s a Little Too Late,” Morgan said even though he was born in 1993, his heart is with the country artists of old, preferring the pure sounds of the previous generations’ legends. The rest of the evening proved his devotion as even his modern originals came free of the pop influence of many of his contemporaries.

Allison Gladden, of Taneytown, came out to the concert on the request of her 13-year-old daughter Gillian. She said the family tries to attend the fair every year because supporting the 4-H is important to them. In the past, she said she’s kicked herself for missing artists who have since made it big, so they made sure to come out to the Morgan concert.

Does she think he’ll follow in the footsteps of Parmalee, The Band Perry and Sam Hunt?

“I think he’s got real potential,” Allison said.

