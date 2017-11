A pole in the roadway caused Md. 32 to be closed near Bollinger Mill Road, south of Gamber, just before noon Tuesday. Maryland State Police said BGE estimate the road will be closed for 3-4 hours while crews work to repair the damage, but that time could vary due to weather conditions.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is coordinating detours in the area. The cause of the downed pole is unknown.

