12 injured, including 6 minors, in 3-vehicle crash on Md. 140

Police say the driver of a vehicle that caused a three-car wreck on Md. 140 Saturday evening, sending 12 people, including six children, to the hospital, showed possible signs of impairment.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack, along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies, State Highway Administration and the Taneytown volunteer fire company responded to the crash on eastbound Md. 140 west of Mayberry Road around 6 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to a news release from MSP issued Saturday night.

A 2011 Nissan Sentra, driven a 32-year-old woman from Westminster, traveling east on Md. 140 failed to control its speed, according to police, striking a 2006 GMC van which then struck a 2006 Honda Civic.

Six occupants of Nissan Sentra, including a 25-year-old female and four children, ages 11, 8, 5 and 11 months, all of Westminster, were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, four by air and two by ground, according to state police. One occupant of GMC van was taken to Carroll Hospital.

Everyone who was taken to area hospitals are in stable condition, according to police.

Medical treatment was provided at the scene for the remaining individuals.

Md. 140 was closed in both directions for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleaned up, diverting traffic onto Mayberry Road to Old Taneytown Pike.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Anyone with additional information about the crash should contact Trooper Eckhardt at 410-386-3000.