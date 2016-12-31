Carroll County winery closes its doors for the final time

For two decades, Ray G. Brasfield made award-winning wine in a former slaughterhouse in Carroll County, coaxing flavors from grapes into white, red and sparkling wines.

As the year drew to a close Saturday night, so, too, did Cygnus Wine Cellars. Brasfield opened his winery for the final time, selling off bottles as he winds down the operations of Cygnus.

There was no calamity behind the closing of Cygnus. Brasfield, though passionate about wine, decided he wanted to try other things in life. Wine-making was already a second career — he spent time in the Air Force, and worked as an aerospace engineer — and at 65 years old, he's young enough to pursue perhaps a third. He's thinking about cooking and writing.

"There's still other stuff to do, while I'm still healthy and I still can," Brasfield said.

In recent months, Brasfield has sold off most of his winemaking equipment. He's been working through selling the bottles, too. The cases that remain will go to other wineries to sell or blend with their own wines.

Caption ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays’ The country’s opinion is almost split evenly in deciding whether stores and businesses should greet customers with “Merry Christmas” or something that is not faith specific. (Dec. 23, 2016) The country’s opinion is almost split evenly in deciding whether stores and businesses should greet customers with “Merry Christmas” or something that is not faith specific. (Dec. 23, 2016) Caption Flights canceled and delayed at LAX Airport officials said nearly 230 flights in and out of LAX have been canceled or delayed as the first of two rainstorms caused gridlock for hours and forced authorities to switch flight operations Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. (Dec. 23, 2016) Airport officials said nearly 230 flights in and out of LAX have been canceled or delayed as the first of two rainstorms caused gridlock for hours and forced authorities to switch flight operations Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. (Dec. 23, 2016)

Selling the business wasn't really an option. It turns out it was worth more in pieces than as a whole.

Brasfield's wife, Joyce E. Hongsermeier, is still adjusting to the idea that his talents will no longer be shared with people sipping a glass of wine at the end of a long day.

"His wine is just so nice," said Hongsermeier, a musician and teacher who helped out at the winery.

Brasfield opened Cygnus — the Greek word for swan, and also a constellation — as a way to turn his winemaking hobby into a business.

Living in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood and working as an aerospace engineer, Brasfield drove up and down Route 30 all the way to the Pennsylvania line looking for a spot for a winery.

He settled on Manchester, in a building that was part of the old Duterrer's slaughterhouse complex. A businessman had just bought the property; Brasfield approached him about leasing one of the buildings.

He had to make only a few renovations before moving in the equipment for crushing and pressing grapes. His hunch that Carroll County would grow with young families with disposable incomes proved right, and Cygnus thrived.

But the path wasn't always easy, Brasfield said.

When he started in 1996, there were just a dozen wineries in the state, and Maryland's liquor laws did not allow winemakers to offer tastings or sell bottles from the wineries.

Brasfield could sell bottles at festivals, he said, "but I couldn't tell people to come to the winery and buy wine."

Brasfield joined the Maryland Wineries Association and helped convince state lawmakers to adjust liquor laws to help the fledgling industry.

The wine industry has blossomed, with dozens of wineries in the state. Kevin Atticks, executive director of the association, said Brasfield's contributions have been vital.

"Ray is rather modest, so he doesn't elaborate on his influence, but he served a number of the more difficult years in the industry as president of the Maryland Wineries Association," Atticks said. "Ray is one of the most thoughtful, considerate individuals in the industry."

Brasfield is proud of his legislative accomplishments, but his journey with Cygnus has been all about the wine.

In many ways, he says, making wine is not so different from researching aluminum alloys or developing composite materials for rocket motors, as he did in his engineering days. It's all about solving problems.

"The thinking is similar. You're trying to understand how to make a product to meet certain specifications," he said.

Brasfield enjoyed the challenges of taking grapes that have slightly different characteristics each year, depending on the weather and how they grew, and turning them into wine.

"You have a short window of time to decide what you think about this year's raw material and where you want to go with it," he said.

Twice he won best-in-show awards from the Maryland Governor's Cup competition.

Brasfield is looking forward to finding new challenges to conquer, even if he's not totally sure yet what they will be. He's not sentimental about moving on from Cygnus; rather, he's excited about what the future might hold.

"I've had a great time doing this and I think I've done it well," he said. "The only thing I'm thinking of is next year. It hasn't occurred to me to think back."

As the sun began to drop in the sky and closing time approached on Saturday, Brasfield decided it was time to send off Cygnus in the most appropriate way: with a toast and a few glasses of sparkling wine.

He lined up glasses and opened up a bottle of his Hampton Cuvee Brut Rose sparkling wine. But just as soon as he began to pour glasses for his family, customers and friends, the place went dark.

The power was out.

Undeterred, Brasfield kept pouring and in the dim winery raised a glass.

"Happy New Year!" he declared. "Looking forward!"

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Michel Elben contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter