Former Baltimore County school employee sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor in Carroll County

A former Baltimore County teacher's aide received a 10-year suspended sentence Thursday for sexual abuse of a Carroll County teenage boy.

James A. Hemler, 50, pleaded guilty in October to a third-degree sex offense. Prosecutors said the offense occurred in 2012, when the boy was 15, but was not reported to police until this year.

Carroll County Senior Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Pamer said the abuse included an incident of kissing and another involving intercourse at Hemler's house in Taneytown. Members of the victim's family said Hemler had been considered a family friend and mentor to their son at the time.

At the sentencing Thursday in Carroll County Circuit Court in Westminster, the victim read a statement saying his mental health had suffered this year and, as a result, he had dropped out of a prestigious art school in New York and was back at home in Taneytown.

"Believe me when I say this past year has been the worst in my life," he said.

The Baltimore Sun generally does not identify the victims of sexual abuse.

Hemler worked for the Baltimore County school system from 1993 until June 2015 as a paraeducator — or teacher's aide — according to the school system. Officials said he worked at Dulaney, Perry Hall and New Town high schools before ending his career at the Crossroads School, an alternative program for middle- and high-school students who need emotional or academic support.

The school system declined to comment further.

At the sentencing hearing, Pamer told Judge Thomas F. Stansfield that a psychologist's report indicated Hemler believed he was at low risk for repeating the crime.

But she said the report also indicated Hemler had "a naive, inappropriate belief that teenage boys are appropriate sexual partners and they will not be negatively affected by having sex with him because they would only engage with him in what he considers consensual sex."

Stansfield said that although sentencing guidelines indicated Hemler should not receive jail time, he believed the "gravity of the offense borders on the edge" of whether Hemler should be incarcerated.

As part of the 10-year suspended sentence, Hemler will have five years of probation. During that time, he will not be allowed to be alone with a minor — with the exception of his grandchildren. He will receive a sex offender evaluation and must follow any treatment prescribed. He cannot have unsupervised access to the internet until therapists agree.

Hemler also will be placed on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

Stansfield warned Hemler he would face harsh consequences if he violates probation.

Afterward, the victim's parents said they were angry about what they considered to be a light sentence for the abuse and for their son's anguish, but were resigned to the outcome.

The victim's mother said it was unfair that Hemler would not serve jail time. The father took issue with Stansfield saying it would be expensive to put Hemler in jail as he weighed that option and keeping him under supervision through probation. The father said he paid a lot of taxes and believed the cost of incarceration should not be a factor in sentencing.

Hemler did not make a statement at the hearing and declined to comment afterward.

