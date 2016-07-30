Pedestrian fatally struck in Westminster Friday night

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Westminster Friday night, Maryland State Police said.

The male pedestrian was attempting to cross Baltimore Boulevard (MD 140) near Cranberry Road around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Lexus SUV driven by a 47-year-old man, police said.

The victim was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where he died, police said. Police have not released his name or age.

The victim had attempted to cross Baltimore Boulevard but not at the intersection, which does not have a pedestrian crosswalk, police said. Witnesses at the scene told police the traffic light was green for the driver of the SUV.

