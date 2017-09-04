Md. First Lady Yumi Hogan in South Korea as nuclear tensions rise

As the U.N. Security Council gathered in New York Monday to discuss North Korea’s latest nuclear test, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan was in South Korea, promoting the state, its university and one of its most prominent businesses.

Hogan, the wife of Gov. Larry Hogan, met with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook in Seoul on Monday as part of a trade mission led by the Maryland Commerce Department and the Office of the Secretary of State. She met earlier with University of Maryland alumni at an Under Armour store in the South Korean capital.

The visit, which follows Governor Hogan’s 2015 trade mission fo South Korea, Japan and China, comes at a moment of rising tension on the peninsula.

North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground on Sunday, its sixth nuclear test since 2006. The country launched a ballistic missile over Japan last week.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event. This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The U.N. Security Council called an emergency session Monday, its second in less than a week, to discuss next steps. Defese Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday that the United States would answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming.”

Yumi Hogan, who was born in Naju, South Korea, met Kim at the Blue House, the official residence of the South Korean president. Aides to the governor said the first ladies “discussed opportunities for South Korea’s new presidential administration to engage with Maryland, as well as the continuing economic, cultural, and educational ties between Maryland and South Korea.”

Kim’s husband, Moon Jae-in, was elected president in May after the impeachment of his predecessor in a corruption scandal. Aides to the governor said Kim invited Hogan to Seoul when the couples met in Washington in July.

“Maryland has a special relationship with South Korea,” Yumi Hogan said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “We hope to continue to work together to find ways to strengthen the already flourishing relationship between our regions.”

Aides posted nearly 50 photos on the governor’s Facebook page Sunday showing the first lady’s visit with Maryland alumni at Under Armour's store in the upscale Gangnam shopping district of Seoul. The location is the Baltimore company's largest in Asia, and second largest in the world.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks outside the West Wing of the White House on Sunday about the escalating crisis with North Korea. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks outside the West Wing of the White House on Sunday about the escalating crisis with North Korea. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

As those photos were being posted, President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that North Korea’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” he tweeted. He said the United States was “considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

