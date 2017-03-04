Former Army pilot recalls little-known WWII tragedy, the mates who didn't make it

It promised to be an easy mission the morning of March 4, 1945 — or as easy as a long-range bombing raid inside Nazi territory in the waning weeks of World War II could be.

The weather was perfect for the flight from Italy across the Alps into southern Austria. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. MacDonell Moore and his B-24 crew had carried out a dozen similar runs under harsher conditions. No German warplanes had been spotted.

"We were happy before we took off, because this was to be our last mission before going to a rest camp in a few days," says Moore, 91, of Catonsville.

But the instant they dropped their bombs, all hell broke loose.

A cannon shell smashed into the B-24's nose; a second sheared a wing. Moore took the time to help five buddies leap from the flaming aircraft before forcing himself out through its bomb bay at more than 22,000 feet.

Had he not delayed his jump by those few seconds, Moore would likely have floated to earth near the four crewmates who would be paraded before crowds of civilians and then shot to death. They were victims of Fliegerlynchjustiz — "lynch justice for fliers" — a campaign ordered by the Nazi high command that historians are only now bringing to light.

Moore would live through the day, one of two members of the B-24 crew to survive. In the following weeks and years he'd learn little about what really happened. But a team of Austrian historians has studied the incident for years — and will share its findings at a memorial ceremony at the site of the executions Monday.

Moore is too infirm to make the trip. But he says he's deeply grateful for the public nod to a group of men whose sacrifices might otherwise be lost to history.

In his Catonsville home, he adjusts himself in his favorite overstuffed chair.

"They're worth remembering," he says.

Young pilot

Like many who have been in combat, MacDonell "Mac" Moore has rarely spoken of his wartime experiences. Even family members are just learning the details.

Those who do hear the stories say they'd make a spine-tingling movie — if only the details were less hard to believe.

He was born to a well-to-do family in Danbury, Conn., on March 12, 1925. He recalls enduring no special hardships during the Great Depression. He was gifted in school, and played hockey, football and golf.

He met the girl he would marry when he was 12.

"I wouldn't change a thing on that front," he says, and smiles in the direction of the former Betty Ann Fennell, sharp and bright-eyed at 92.

When a team of Army Air Corps recruiters came to Danbury looking for potential pilots in 1943, they told young Mac he was qualified for a special training program even though he hadn't been to college.

Eager to join the war effort, he signed on.

"Much to his surprise, and my grandmother's dismay, he was called to duty two months before high school graduation and left for basic training in Biloxi, Miss.," says the couple's son, MacDonell "Don" Moore III.

Within 18 months, Mac Moore had learned to fly the heavy B-24 Liberator bomber, become commissioned as an officer, bonded with the men who would become his crew, and married Betty Ann at an Army airfield near his final training stop in Savannah, Ga.

By Dec. 16, 1944, the 10 airmen — part of the 484th Bombardment Squadron of the 15th U.S. Army Air Force — had relocated to an Allied airbase in Cerignola, Italy, staging ground for an intensive campaign of bombing missions aimed at military, industrial and transportation targets in the southern part of the Third Reich.

Lead pilot James Crockett, 24, also a Second Lieutenant, thought so much of Moore's skills that he had the 19-year-old serve as pilot for half his crew's first dozen runs.

All were dangerous forays toward such heavily guarded Austrian centers of industry as Vienna and Linz.

Moore's tone in recalling them is as calm as he must have been in the cockpit.

They returned from one run with 189 bullet holes in the aircraft — a number he says was not out of the ordinary.

"You just hoped the bullets didn't hit you where it counted," Moore recalls.

For their "lucky 13th" mission, the target was a rail yard in Graz, the second-largest city in Austria.

Hair-raising plunge

The feelings of the Austrian people about the National Socialist party and its expansionist aims were deeply mixed.

The Nazis had annexed their nation under the threat of force in 1938. For many, they were hostile occupiers. But by drafting more than a million Austrians into their army, they wedded many to their cause.

It was onto this ambivalent landscape that Moore parachuted on March 4, 1945.

The plunge alone was hair-raising.

His ripcord failed twice on the way down. It opened only when he was 300 feet above the ground. He landed in a shell crater on the outskirts of Graz.

It scared him, of course, when a crowd appeared as if out of nowhere, surrounding him. One visibly angry man pointed a gun at him. Others in the crowd subdued the would-be assailant and dragged him off.

By the time a local cop arrested Moore and led him to a makeshift jail, he didn't know what to think. That night was even more confusing.

Moore listened as men who appeared to be SS officers argued with others in what seemed to be Austrian military uniforms. A man Moore believed was a Graz policeman slipped him a note.

We're Austrians, not Germans, it read. Whatever you do, don't talk to anyone.

"Verstehen Sie?" the man whispered.

Moore nodded that he did understand.

After the Nazis left, the cop and a man who seemed to be an Austrian lieutenant marched the prisoner out of his cell to a crossroads. They handed him his belongings and pointed in the direction of what they said was Yugoslavia.

When they told him to start walking, he obeyed.

"I was sure they were going to shoot me in the back," he says.

He had no way of knowing that four crew mates had met a worse fate less than four miles away.

'It's about remembering'

As a boy growing up in Graz in the 1980s, Georg Hoffmann gave more thought to sports than he did to the air war that had scarred his homeland in 1944 and 1945.

He'd heard the grownups argue about it. Some recalled the Allied airmen as liberating heroes. Others saw them as invaders who killed too many Austrians.

Mostly, he says, they hid their feelings on the matter.

Hoffmann was on his way to soccer practice one day when he noticed an artifact that would bring them to the surface.

It was a small stone memorial, half-hidden near a railroad crossing.