World War I forever changed the state of Maryland

Elizabeth Cuff stood on farmland near Annapolis Junction a century ago and watched a new military community arise.

Congress had approved President Woodrow Wilson's request for a declaration of war against Germany. Now the Army was building a center between Baltimore and Washington — a messy, improvised, sprawling installation, arising with astonishing speed — to train hundreds of thousands of troops for the global conflagration they called the Great War.

"Camp Meade was all hustle and bustle," Cuff later recalled. "There were stacks of raw lumber everywhere, and the camp rang with the noise of hammering and sawing and other building sounds. Later, there were boardwalks, but in the beginning you waded ankle deep in dust in dry weather, in mud when it rained."

Camp Meade would grow into Fort Meade, Maryland's largest workplace, an economic force for the region and a key defense center for the nation.

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. The conflict would transform Maryland as it reshaped the world.

As the nation woke up to its global reach and power, its military provided new opportunities to African-Americans and women — including Cuff, a bilingual telephone-operating "Hello Girl."

The drive to train troops and develop technology for the battlefields of Europe, meanwhile, remade Maryland virtually overnight, from a quiet, largely agricultural state to a major military center.

The results of that rapid mobilization endure today — in Fort Meade, home to the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command and dozens of other agencies; in Aberdeen Proving Ground, a key testing center for everything from the mustard agent-filled artillery shells of World War I to the IED defense measures of Afghanistan and Iraq; and in the 29th Infantry Division, the storied unit that deployed to the Western Front in World War I, stormed the beach at Normandy on D-Day in World War II and sent troops to 21st century Iraq.

"World War I changed everything," said Joseph Balkoski, the historian for the Maryland National Guard. "The Army we know today — the Maryland we know today — was made in 1917."

As the war changed Maryland, so it changed Marylanders. More than 62,000 served, including roughly 11,000 African-Americans, according to military records. 1,752 Marylanders were killed.

"Last night we were heavily shelled," Gaylord Lee Clark, a 35-year-old attorney from Stevenson, wrote from northern France as part of the 117th Trench Mortar Battery.

"As I lay in my billet and listened to the big shells coming closer and closer with their whistling rush and then the terrific crash that shakes the very earth and the ripping and tearing of the splinters as they fly about, I thought, 'What's the use? There's no place you can go to get away from the d--- things.' ... I rolled over and slept until morning."

In a letter to a former colleague, Clark admitted that he occasionally longed for the "softness, ease and comforts" of his life in Baltimore.

"But it's only a momentary spasm," he wrote. "I genuinely wouldn't return now willingly for anything I possess. ... So long as I am physically fit, my country can have me for what I am worth."

Congress authorized the creation of Camp Meade in May 1917. Aberdeen Proving Ground followed in October. The 29th Infantry Division was constituted on paper in July, and organized in August.

Existing organizations in the state also contributed to the war effort.

The Naval Academy set up a temporary reserve officers' school to provide abbreviated training to more than 2,500 leaders — known as 90-day wonders — to operate ships and submarines.

Johns Hopkins Hospital became the first university-centered medical unit to go to France, where it established a 1,000-bed base hospital.

Fort McHenry was transformed into a 3,000-bed hospital that treated soldiers who'd been wounded overseas.

"It was we who had to recreate out of the wreckage of war clean, whole and useful men," Emily Raine Williams, a nurse at Fort McHenry, wrote in her diary.

World War I began in the diplomatic chaos that followed the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914.

Individual Americans soon traveled to Europe to join the fight. But in an era when it took a week to journey between the continents, it seemed possible for the nation to stay out of of foreign turmoil.

When the United States finally entered the war, leaders had to scramble to create a military infrastructure from scratch. As Balkoski put it: "America was completely unprepared to enter this cataclysm."

Robert Johnson, Director of the Fort George G. Meade Museum, ticked off a list of basic provisions soldiers lacked: "We didn't have uniforms. We didn't have helmets. We didn't have weapons and we didn't have equipment."

The nation had just a rudimentary standing army. That force had to be heavily supplemented by the untrained recruits produced by the first draft.

"Civilians had to be converted into soldiers," Balkoski said. "They had to be taught how to dig trenches. They had to be taught how to put on gas masks, and they had to be taught sanitation."

On June 23, 1917, officials selected 5,000 acres of farmland in Anne Arundel County for one of 16 new training garrisons nationwide. They named the installation in honor of Civil War Gen. George G. Meade, the Pennsylvania-born commander of the Washington-based Army of the Potomac.

"In 1917, this was the middle of nowhere," Johnson said. "Then 1,200 wooden buildings went up in a matter of months. Overnight, we became the second largest community in Maryland."

More than 200,000 soldiers passed through Fort Meade — so many that the overflow were housed in hastily built barracks on what would become the Laurel Park racetrack.

It was during World War I that the Army first brought in women to serve as nurses and support staff — including the "Hello Girls." Cuff and her colleagues trained exclusively at Fort Meade.

Like their male counterparts, the Hello Girls went through basic training, were taught first aid, and wore uniforms and dog tags, Johnson said.

Unlike the men, they were denied military benefits until 1978 — 60 years after the armistice that ended the war — when President Jimmy Carter signed legislation designating them veterans.

Cuff wrote of her wartime service for The Baltimore Sun in 1961.

She described Camp Meade — where women were escorted everywhere and were prohibited from talking to the men — as "a prison."

But she was convinced the women provided a valuable service.