A 58-year-old Baltimore woman died this week in a single vehicle crash in Laurel.

Police said Sunya Smith was pronounced dead on arrival at Prince George's Hospital Center Monday. She was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Altima that left the roadway and slammed into a tree on Old Sandy Spring Road at Summerwind Circle around 1 p.m.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, remains in critical condition, police said.

Laurel police are continuing an investigation.

