After closing due to warm temps, Wisp Resort hints it might reopen

Western Maryland's Wisp Resort called an early end to the season last month amid record high temperatures and near-record low snow totals.

But this weekend the Garrett County skiing attraction hinted it might reconsider, posting Saturday on its website ...

"Something's brewing at Wisp Resort. ... It's cold and snowy again. ... Wisp Resort is anticipating a re-opening. Stay tuned for an update on snowmaking, operations and more things winter..."

The Baltimore region has seen less than an inch of snowfall this winter, but a storm that could bring between several inches and a foot of snow is expected to arrive Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Ski resorts in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have been waiting for temperatures to drop so they can repack slopes.

Wisp had reduced skiing hours before announcing its closure in late February. At the time, spokeswoman Lori Zaloga said the resort had rebuilt its snow pack three times to try and keep them open. But she lamented: "It's pretty much spring conditions."

The snow expected Monday into Tuesday will bring below-freezing temperatures, and the weather service is predicting it to be "the first notable snowstorm for the central part of the Mid-Atlantic."