Judge finds White Marlin Open winner violated rules, disqualified from $2.8 million in prize money

A federal judge in Baltimore has ruled that a Florida man will not receive more than $2.8 million in prize money because he violated rules of the White Marlin Open fishing tournament in Ocean City.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett said Philip G. Heasley of Naples, Fla., who caught the winning 76.5-pound white marlin in the contest last August, violated tournament rules when he failed two polygraph tests, according to court documents.

The organizers of the White Marlin Open, which calls itself the "world's largest billfish tournament" and draws more then 2,000 participants, went to court last fall, asking a judge to decide the event's top winner.

In his order issued Wednesday, Bennett said that "Heasley failed to satisfy the Tournament Rules' polygraph requirement and, therefore, failed to perform under that contract," and was not entitled to the prize money.

The judge also found that Heasley and the crew of the Kallianassa violated the tournament rules when they dropped their fishing lines before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, the day they caught the winning fish.

Tournament officials filed an "order of interpleader" in September to ask the court to decide the winner. The judge's ruling means the first-prize winnings will be distributed among 13 competitors who won other categories during the tournament.

Richard Kosztyu of New Jersey is expected to receive an additional $2,312,152, Jim Conway of Glen Burnie will get $254,620, and Mark Hutchison of Talbot County will get $140,509, according to court documents.

Two other men would earn nearly $50,000 more, and eight other competitors would stand to gain just over $2,000 each.

"We are obviously disappointed by today's ruling. We maintain that Mr. Heasley and his crew abided by all of the tournament rules and regulations," said Harry-Jacques Pierre, a spokesman for Heasley, in a statement.

"We are discouraged that the court did not credit the evidence that we provided during the trial. We are reviewing the decision and are considering our options," Pierre said.

Tournament officials praised the judge's decisions in a statement posted to Facebook.

"Throughout the case, the intention of the White Marlin Open directors has been to protect the integrity of the tournament and to ensure that the rules are applied fairly for all participants. The White Marlin Open, like many other tournaments, has found that the use of polygraphs is an effective method of ensuring compliance with the rules," the statement said.

Trial testimony lasted two weeks, during which Heasley, the president and CEO of ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, testified that he did not lie on the polygraph tests.

"I've never been accused of breaking a rule of law," Heasley said in court. He said he cared more about preserving his reputation than the money.

He said he recalled waking up on his boat on Aug. 9 when it was still dark, but he couldn't remember the time, since he said he never wears a watch. He went through his morning routine and then began piloting the boat while the other crew members woke up. He described how the crew set up lines using a diagram on a screen.

When asked about the time that his crew set out the lines, he said, "I don't wear a watch."

Because there is no oversight on the open water, competitors who win $50,000 or more are required by contest rules to take a polygraph test.

When attorneys asked Heasley about the two polygraph tests that he did not pass, he said he recalled how he was concerned because of the ambiguity of the questions. For example, when asked who caught the fish, he said he struggled with an answer because he felt it was a team effort.

Heasley said when there were issues with the results of the first test, he readily volunteered to take a second. During the second test, he said, he also struggled to explain his answers and that the polygraph examiner was unwilling to listen. He described the process as an interrogation. Some of the questions, he said, should have been asked of other crew members because he didn't know the answers.

"I was trying to be as honest as possible," he said.

The 44th White Marlin Open is scheduled for Aug. 7-11.

