Testing of James Webb Space Telescope resumes at NASA Goddard

Testing of the James Webb Space Telescope has resumed at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center after a glitch prompted a more than six-week delay.

The $8.7 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is being exposed to intense vibrations as part of testing to ensure it will survive a launch into space scheduled for October 2018. One of those tests automatically shut down Dec. 3 when the Webb telescope started shaking more than engineers expected.

The vibration testing resumed last week after engineers linked the excessive shaking — still described as "extremely small motion" — to ties that keep the telescope's honeycomb-shaped mirror folded up for launch. The telescope's 21-foot-tall mirror and tennis court-sized sun shield must be furled up for its trip to a point a million miles from Earth.

"We have learned valuable lessons that will be applied to the final pre-launch tests of Webb at the observatory level once it is fully assembled in 2018," said Lee Feinberg, an engineer who manages the optical telescope portion of the project at Goddard in Greenbelt.

"Fortunately, by learning these lessons early, we've been able to add diagnostic tests that let us show how the ground vibration test itself is more severe than the launch vibration environment in a way that can give us confidence that the launch itself will be fully successful," he said.

Scientists had built in a six-month cushion for delays to keep the project on track for its scheduled launch. NASA officials did not immediately respond to a question about how much of that buffer has been depleted.

Project officials had previously said the portion of Webb being tested at Goddard — the telescope's mirrors and scientific instruments — was on track to be shipped to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in February. Spokeswoman Felicia Chou said Wednesday the shipment is scheduled for "the next few months," declining to give a specific timeline because of security concerns.

In Houston, the telescope will be exposed to the chill of space in a massive cryogenic chamber. Then, it's on to Northrop Grumman facilities in Redondo Beach, Calif., in July or August to integrate the telescope with the sun shield.

It will be shipped by barge to a European spaceport in French Guiana, South America, for its launch.

Testing of the telescope is paramount given that Webb is headed so far from Earth that it cannot be serviced. That is in contrast to the Hubble, which orbits Earth and has been repaired and updated several times — most notably, a vital mission in 1994 that fixed a faulty mirror that significantly reduced the quality of the telescope's images.

