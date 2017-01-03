James Webb Space Telescope delay hits one month; engineers hope to resume testing soon

Engineers have encountered a problem during the final testing of the James Webb Space Telescope at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, and after a month-long delay, still don't know how to fix it.

NASA officials said they still hope to resume testing this month, and keep the $8.7 billion project on track for a launch that is less than two years away.

Engineers began exposing the telescope's mirrors and instruments to intense vibrations in November — part of testing to ensure it can survive its ride into space.

They stopped those tests Dec. 3 when sensors indicated parts of the telescope were shaking more than expected.

Officials said Tuesday they are closer to figuring out why that is, and have successfully exposed the telescope to lower levels of vibrations as they sort out the problem. But they could not say when testing will resume.

James Webb Space Telescope mirror assembled NASA shows off the assembled mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor of the Hubble. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) NASA shows off the assembled mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor of the Hubble. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

"Currently, the team is continuing their analyses with the goal of having a review of their findings, conclusions and plans for resuming vibration testing in January," Eric Smith, the telescope's program director, said in a statement.

The telescope is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, and is designed to see parts of the universe that Hubble cannot. It will be able to observe in infrared light, which Hubble can see little of, and could spot galaxies just a few hundred million years old, instead of the billion-year-old galaxies Hubble can see.

The Goddard center in Greenbelt has led development of the Webb telescope since its inception in the late 1990s. Once the telescope reaches space and begins observing, Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute will oversee its scientific mission and operations.

After years of development and construction at Goddard, the telescope and its honeycomb-shaped mirrors was scheduled to be shipped to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in February.

But before that, the telescope has to complete tests in Greenbelt that expose it to the violent vibrations and booming sounds that it will face when it launches from a European spaceport in French Guiana in October 2018.

During vibration testing last month, sensors attached to the telescope measuring its movement "detected unexpected responses and consequently the test shut itself down to protect the hardware," NASA officials said. Since then, a team of engineers and scientists have been analyzing what could be responsible.

Visual inspections of the telescope structure and examinations using sound waves show it to be unharmed, officials said.

A NASA spokeswoman did not respond to questions about whether the delay might push the rest of the telescope's schedule back.

After undergoing testing in a massive cryogenic chamber in Houston, the telescope is slated to arrive at Northrop Grumman facilities in California in July or August, where it will be integrated with its tennis-court-sized sun shield.

The Hubble telescope was infamously launched into orbit around Earth in 1990 with a faulty mirror that had been ground into the wrong shape, producing images of poorer image quality than expected. It was repaired in 1994 in the first of several servicing missions.

The Webb telescope, on the other hand, cannot be serviced in space because it is headed for a point in space a million miles from Earth.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance