A water main broke Monday night on Caton Avenue in Halethorpe, according to the Department of Public Works.

The 20-inch main ruptured near the intersection of Caton and Bloede avenues, DPW spokesman Jeff Raymond confirmed.

Raymond said roads in the area remained open and crews planned to salt the road Monday night to prevent the leaking water from freezing. He expected repairs to begin Tuesday morning.

