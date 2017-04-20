Harford Road at Chesterfield Avenue closed in Baltimore because of water main break

The Harford Road bridge between Chesterfield Avenue and Argonne Drive is closed in both directions after a 20-inch water main break under the deck on Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Department of Public Works officials said.

The closure is expected to snarl traffic at rush hour and there is no estimate for when the break will be repaired and the bridge reopened, DPW spokesman Kurt Kocher said.

Kocher said the water main was a transmission line so no homes should lose water service, though some may see lower water pressure.

Kocher said drivers can take alternative routes such as Gay Street, Hillen Road or Cold Spring lane.

This breaking story will be updated.