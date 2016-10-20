Wrongful death lawsuit against ex-UVA athlete George Huguely V moving forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Charlottesville judge has denied a request to pause the wrongful death lawsuit against George Huguely V, a former University of Virginia student convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

Attorneys for Sharon Love, mother of Cockeysville native Yeardley Love, asked the judge on Tuesday to again extend the suspension of the $29.45 million wrongful death lawsuit, media outlets report. The judge denied that request, meaning the case will head toward a March 2017 trial.

The Charlottesville court has been waiting for a decision in a Maryland case over whether the Love family could get a payout from the Huguely family's insurance policy. In that case, Sharon Love says Huguely didn't intend to kill her daughter. Huguely's attorneys want the Charlottesville case bound by that version of events.

Huguely is serving a 23-year prison sentence.