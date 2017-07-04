Police release names of three people killed in city shootings

Baltimore police on Tuesday released the names of three men killed in recent days in shooting incidents in the city.

Police identified a man killed Monday in the 530 block of Ready Avenue as 54-year-old Charlie Stevenson. Officers said they were called to the scene at about 4:55 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died from his wounds.

Also Monday, at about 8:10 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of North Carey Street and found a man shot in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police identified that man as 56-year-old Ronnie Banks. Police said he had been inside a convenience store when he was shot by a suspect.

And police also identified the victim of a shooting Sunday in the 1600 block of McCulloh Street as Malcolm Parker, 47. In that case, police were called to the scene at about 11:27 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and head. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on any of these cases to call 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.