Man killed by MARC train while on Camden Line tracks

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a MARC train in Elkridge Friday morning, Howard County Police said.

Police were called at 6:25 a.m. to the tracks near the 5500 block of Levering Avenue, where a pedestrian was walking alone along the tracks when he was struck. The MARC Camden Line was shut down south of Baltimore due to the incident, Maryland Transit Administration officials said.

Detectives have been unable to identify the victim, who is described as an Asian man. No wallet or identification was found on him.

Police said they do not know he was walking in the area.

No one on board the train was injured, police said.

Police said Friday afternoon that train service returned to a normal schedule, after being delayed during the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the man's identify may call police at 410-313-3200.