A freight train crashed Saturday afternoon into a car on the tracks that cut across Woodbine Road on the border between Howard and Carroll counties, according to Marc Fischer, a spokesman for Howard County Fire and EMS.

Fischer said it was not clear what caused the accident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, Fischer said.

The road and CSX tracks were blocked temporarily while fire personnel waited for investigators.

