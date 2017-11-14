Baltimore traffic: Tractor trailer fire causes detour on I-95 North

A tractor trailer caught fire along Interstate 95 near Baltimore Tuesday morning, causing northbound traffic to be detoured.

The crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on I-95 North near Interstate 695 in the Rosedale area, according to Baltimore County police.

All northbound traffic was stopped at the scene, with vehicles being rerouted onto the express toll lanes. Tolls for northbound travelers detoured onto the lanes were being lifted “for the duration of this incident,” the Maryland Transportation Authority wrote on Twitter.

Tolls remain in effect for southbound traffic, the MDTA said.

The scene is just prior to Exit 64 for the beltway.

State traffic officials urged motorists to utilize US 40, MD 7 or the beltway as alternate routes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but county fire officials said the truck was carrying composite flooring.

