Shot at Las Vegas concert, Arundel High grad loses eye, remains in coma

Before a bullet from 32 stories above cut through her face, Crofton native Tina Frost drove from San Diego with her boyfriend to see one of her favorite country artists in Las Vegas.

“I Snapchatted her that I was jealous that she went,” her sister Becky Frost said.

When a lone gunman with automatic rifles opened fire on the crowd below, Tina Frost, a 2008 graduate of Arundel High, was among the more than 520 people wounded early Monday morning in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Fifty-nine people were killed.

Late Monday, Becky Frost said her 27-year-old sister had lost her right eye and was in a Las Vegas intensive care unit after a two-hour surgery.

Becky Frost, 20, said her bubbly and charismatic older sister was in a coma that the family expected to last about a week.

Another sister wrote on Facebook that the family was waiting to see the extent of the brain damage.

“We’re sticking together and praying,” Becky Frost said.

Tina Frost moved to California several years ago and currently works as an accountant at Ernst & Young, her sister said.

She had been a star soccer player at Arundel High School in Gambrills.

Principal Gina Davenport said many graduates don’t leave the area, and the tightknit Arundel community was raising money for the Frost family through a GoFundMe page created by a family friend.

“They’re going to incur a tremendous amount of expenses,” Davenport said. “We’re spreading the word, hoping that everyone is thinking positive thoughts and for Tina and her family to find a little bit of rest.”

Family photo / HANDOUT Tina Frost and family at senior night for Arundel High School in 2014. Left to right, her step dad, Craig Moreland; mom, Mary Frost; Tina Frost; sister, Becky Frost; sister, Megan Frost; and dad, Rich Frost. Tina Frost and family at senior night for Arundel High School in 2014. Left to right, her step dad, Craig Moreland; mom, Mary Frost; Tina Frost; sister, Becky Frost; sister, Megan Frost; and dad, Rich Frost. (Family photo / HANDOUT)

As of 10:15 p.m. Monday night, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $52,000 in four hours.

All day Monday, Becky Frost, who is attending college in North Carolina, said she avoided watching news coverage.

“I got a phone call at 6:10 this morning from my mom, and she said, ‘Don’t worry, don’t freak out, but Tina went to a concert and all we know is that she got shot,’” Becky Frost recalled. “She told me to look at the news.”

Tina Frost’s boyfriend, who was not hurt, told the family that she was conscious after she had been struck.

The couple got separated when Tina Frost was taken to a hospital, and the boyfriend spent several hours looking for her before he learned she was in surgery, Becky Frost said.

It wasn’t until later in the day the family learned the extent of Tina Frost’s injuries.

Her parents traveled to Las Vegas to be with their oldest daughter. Her father, Rich Frost, asked for prayers on his Facebook page, and thanked the hundreds of people who wished the best for Tina.

“She’s a very bubbly person, and she’s very outgoing,” Becky Frost said. “She has a smile that lights up a room.”

