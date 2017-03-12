Man killed in Sunday car crash in Sykesville

A man was pronounced dead after an early morning crash in the Sykesville area of Carroll County, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.

Officials said at about 5:12 a.m., deputies and local fire and rescue crews were called to the 200 block of Streaker Road regarding a single vehicle crash at a utility pole.

Officials found a 2002 Honda Civic on its roof, entangled in power lines, with one man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release his identity.

The sheriff's office said officials believe the car was traveling west on Streaker Road and failed to negotiate a left turn in the roadway, then went back across the road and struck a utility pole along the right shoulder before overturning.

The crash was still under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

