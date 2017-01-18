Appeals court takes up "Serial" case, could extend resolution by a year or more

A resolution in the murder case popularized in the "Serial" podcast could be more than a year away, after the state's second-highest court agreed to hear an appeal of an order granting Adnan Syed a new trial.

Arguments before the Court of Special Appeals are slated to be heard in June, Chief Judge Peter B. Krauser wrote in an order issued Wednesday. The court typically takes months to issue an ruling, and that ruling could then be appealed to the state's highest court.

"We're disappointed this will get dragged out longer," Syed's lead attorney C. Justin Brown said in a statement. "But we're confident Adnan will eventually get the new trial he deserves."

Syed was convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 2000. His claims of innocence were featured in the "Serial" podcast that became the most downloaded of all time, and gave rise to a hearing where his attorneys raised questions about evidence in the case.

In June, Judge Martin Welch overturned Syed's conviction and ordered a new trial.

The Attorney General's Office, which argued against a new trial, filed an appeal in early August, and Syed's attorneys filed a conditional appeal as well, arguing that they should be able to raise issues as well if the state's appeal was taken up.

A specific hearing date has not been set, but the court's order Wednesday said arguments would be heard during the June session.

Syed has remained imprisoned since the new trial ruling, and Welch denied a request for a bail hearing in December.

