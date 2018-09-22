Maryland Rite Aid shooting victim Sunday Aguda was a newlywed, within days of 45th birthday

On the day he died, Sunday Aguda had a new job and new wife. They had been planning to celebrate his birthday, just three days away.

But he never reached 45 years old.

Thursday morning, Aguda went for his break outside a Rite Aid warehouse in Harford County. He found himself in the path of the shooter.

“I want the world to know Sunday was special person,” his wife, Aleina Scott, wrote in an email. “He was a great husband and father who will be greatly missed. When we lost him, he was doing what he always did, working hard to take care of his family.”

Aguda, a native Nigerian, became the first person killed, his family said, when the shooter stormed the warehouse near Aberdeen. The shooter killed two other workers before turning the gun on herself.

Aguda had only worked there three weeks, his family said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as Snochia Moseley, a 26-year-old from Baltimore County and temporary employee at the Rite Aid distribution center.

“She was suffering from a mental illness and over the last two weeks had become increasingly agitated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Moseley’s handgun was purchased legally, officials said.

The first shots rang out about 9 a.m. Moseley shot Aguda outside then went in firing, police said, wounding three people and killing Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old woman who arrived four months ago from Nepal, and Hayleen Reyes, 21, who came five months ago from the Dominican Republic.

Like the other victims, Aguda had come to the U.S. in search of a better life.

Per Nigerian culture, he earned his name from the day of the week on which he was born.

Here, he met Scott and they married last February. They lived in a townhouse in Dundalk.

His mother-in-law, Darcel Hayes-Bridges, said she rushed down from her home in Lehigh Valley, Pa., when she heard of the shooting. Her daughter was devastated, she said outside the couple’s home Friday afternoon.

“He was very well-loved,” Hayes-Bridges said.

She recalled meeting her daughter’s suitor for the first time, noting his cheerfulness and deep faith. Aguda would quote Scripture, particularly the Book of Proverbs.

Hayes-Bridges had a firm message for her daughter. “I said, I approve.”

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announces the victim's names in the Rite-Aid warehouse shooting during a press briefing at the Harford County Sheriff Office's Southern Precinct in Edgewood on Friday, Sept. 21. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announces the victim's names in the Rite-Aid warehouse shooting during a press briefing at the Harford County Sheriff Office's Southern Precinct in Edgewood on Friday, Sept. 21. SEE MORE VIDEOS

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente