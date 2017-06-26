Stevenson University, police investigating report of armed person on campus

An armed person was reported at Stevenson University's Greenspring campus, the college tweeted Monday morning.

The college urged people to shelter in place until more information was available.

Baltimore County police are at the scene and investigating the report as a possible false call.

"We haven't seen anything or confirmed it yet," said police spokeswoman Miriam Levy. "So far, they haven't found anything."

University spokesman John Buettner said the campus remains on lockdown. He said no one has seen an armed person, there are no reports of shots fired and no reports of injuries on the campus.

"Whether the threat proves to be serious, we are always going to assume safety first," he said. "We're always going to follow lockdown and shelter in place protocol to ensure campus safety."

Three years ago, two people called 911 to report an armed person on Stevenson's Owings Mills campus. The university was locked down for three hours, until police determined the report was sparked by a pellet gun.

This story will be updated.