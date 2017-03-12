Rodricks: Stepping up in post-Freddie Gray Baltimore
Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Sunday afternoon

St. Patrick's Day comes early with Baltimore's parade scheduled for Sunday, March 12.

The city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade is scheduled for Sunday through the streets of Baltimore.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument, then proceeds down Charles Street and continues to Pratt Street and Market Place.

A parade day Mass is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the Basilica of the Assumption, and the annual Shamrock 5K takes place at 1:15 p.m., from Charles and Franklin streets.

On the parade website, organizers recommend getting downtown before the start of the race to get parking and viewing spots.

Organizers said road closures and parking restrictions could begin hours before the parade, and traffic congestion is expected between noon and 5 p.m.

