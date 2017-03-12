Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Sunday afternoon

The city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade is scheduled for Sunday through the streets of Baltimore.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument, then proceeds down Charles Street and continues to Pratt Street and Market Place.

For more details on the parade route, go to the website HERE.

A parade day Mass is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the Basilica of the Assumption, and the annual Shamrock 5K takes place at 1:15 p.m., from Charles and Franklin streets.

On the parade website, organizers recommend getting downtown before the start of the race to get parking and viewing spots.

Organizers said road closures and parking restrictions could begin hours before the parade, and traffic congestion is expected between noon and 5 p.m.