Man injured in Edgewood workplace shooting released from hospital

One of the men injured in the Edgewood workplace shooting rampage last month was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, was released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, hospital officials said.

Sosa was one of five people shot Oct. 18 while at work at Advanced Granite Solutions. Three men were killed. The other man injured, Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, is in fair condition, hospital officials said Thursday.

A co-worker, Radee L. Prince, faces murder charges in the killings. He was arrested after driving to Delaware, where he is also charged with shooting another man.