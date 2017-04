A soldier from Baltimore who was assigned to a unit at Fort Hood drowned in a Texas lake, the Army said.

Spc. David Folly Ananou, 30, had been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since March of 2015. He joined the Army in 2014.

Ananou's body was found on Sunday by local police in Belton Lake, which stretches between Fort Hood and the nearby town of Temple, the Army said.

Temple police are investigating the incident.