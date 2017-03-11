Forecast calls for first major snowfall in a mild season

It might be time to unpack the shovels, sleds and salt that you just broke a sweat storing away.

The Baltimore "snow hole" may be set to fill up with 6 to 13 inches starting Monday afternoon.

Less than a week after basking in 71-degree weather and the scent of blooming flowers, the Baltimore region is facing its first significant snowfall of the season.

Forecasters declared a winter storm watch Saturday for Maryland's central corridor that will be in effect from Monday night to Tuesday evening.

The most likely snowfall totals, the National Weather Service predicted Saturday range from 4 to 6 inches in Annapolis to up to 18 inches in Westminster. In between is Baltimore, which can expect between 6 and 8 inches, and Bel Air and Hagerstown, which could both see between 10 to 12 inches, the weather service said.

The Baltimore region has only seen 0.7 inches all season at BWI Marshall Airport, which ties a record for the least amount of snow, set nearly seven decades ago.

But so far, the Baltimore region has been spared, causing a major disruption to the area's ski resorts.

"We've talked about a 'snow hole' from Baltimore to Northern Virginia this winter," said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Storms have tracked north of us and to the south."

That is expected to end Monday afternoon, when the storm is expected to begin dumping heavy snow from Virginia to Maine.

"This is the first notable snowstorm for the central part of the Mid-Atlantic," Jackson said.

A "major coastal storm will affect the region Monday night and Tuesday," the National Weather Service predicted Saturday. "Low pressure will develop off the Caroline coast Monday and move northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic by Tuesday."

Heavy precipitation is expected along the western edge of the low-pressure system, and temperatures are predicted to be low enough to result in "substantial snow accumulations."

