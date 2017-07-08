At Smith Island, a chance to shore up the future

John Tyler's family name can be traced through this Chesapeake Bay community back at least 300 years, and as many as a dozen generations. But a few years ago, he feared his generation might be the island's last.

Taking stock after Hurricane Sandy washed over the island, the state proposed using storm relief money to buy out 10 homeowners in 2013 — a step most of the island's 240 residents viewed as a first toward abandonment.

They did more than reject the plan. They organized Smith Island United, a de facto island government to stand up for their interests, and looked toward shoring up their home both economically and physically.

"This was our way of life and our heritage," says Tyler, who left school after eighth grade to launch his own crabbing workboat some 45 years ago. "We weren't going to take that sitting down."

Their pleas are being heard, despite concerns of sinking lands and rising seas. Instead of using $1 million in Sandy relief money to chase residents away, the federal, state and county governments will spend what could end up being tens of millions of dollars to preserve the island's history for at least another generation.

Construction could start as early as this fall on a pair of jetties to prevent erosion from reaching Rhodes Point, the most vulnerable of Smith Island's three villages and the community where Tyler has lived since birth. The $9 million project, funded largely by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will also open up a valuable channel to the Chesapeake. A new sewage treatment plant and economic stimulus projects are planned next.

Tyler acknowledges that, to outsiders, it might seem like foolish investment. He, like many of his neighbors, doesn't believe bay waters are rising, but says nonetheless he has never seen land wash away like it did this past winter.

The island has shed hundreds of residents and thousands of acres over the years.

The more the land erodes, the more Rhodes Point in particular is exposed to the open waters of the Chesapeake. Without intervention, the winds and the waves could eventually make the area uninhabitable.

His culture, Tyler says in the distinctive island drawl that seems to mix a Scottish accent with Bawlmerese dialect, is worth preserving. He learned from his father to "scrape" grassy shallows for crabs and raised his own three children on the island. They have all grown and moved to the mainland, finding jobs that aren't on the water, but now their children are frequent visitors to their grandparents' island, enjoying freedom that wouldn't be safe elsewhere.

"There's too much wasted money in this country to let Smith Island wash away — to let somebody lose their home," he says.

Smith is Maryland's only inhabited island without a bridge to the mainland. Like its Virginia neighbor, Tangier Island, whose mayor recently fielded a sympathetic call from President Donald Trump about sea walls, it faces an uncertain future as its footprint shrinks and it struggles to maintain a critical mass of residents and economic activity.

Smith Island is perhaps most famous for its signature layered cake, named the official state dessert in 2008. But otherwise it exists in something of a world apart from the rest of Maryland and the Eastern Shore, with only one or two ferry runs to and from Crisfield each day.

First charted by Captain John Smith in the 1600s but named for early landowner Henry Smith, the island's population peaked at around 800 in the early 1900s but is now less than a third of that.

Residents, 98 percent of whom are in their 40s or older, are spread around three towns: Ewell, the largest and home to the island's school and most of its businesses; Rhodes Point, two miles down the road to the southwest; and Tylerton.

As the fortunes of watermen around the Chesapeake have diminished with the estuary's worsening health, the challenges magnify on Smith Island. Crabbing and oystering are still the island's main business, though the share of residents who work on the water has waned.

Per-capita income is about $25,000, making it better off than the rest of Somerset County, the state's poorest jurisdiction, but not wealthy.

Meanwhile, the island is shrinking. University of Maryland scientists estimate sea levels will rise in the Chesapeake by about 3 feet this century, eating up as many as 15 to 20 feet of the island's shoreline each year.

"Our problem is we're being washed away," says Roland Bradshaw, 65, another lifelong Rhodes Point resident, who like Tyler blames simple erosion.

In 2013, it seemed some outsiders decided it was time for them to retreat to the mainland. The bulk of an initial round of $8.6 million in federal relief money went to rebuilding Crisfield, which was inundated by flooding when Hurricane Sandy's winds funneled waters onshore in October 2012.

Smith Island, on the other hand, was offered buyouts. Residents feared it was the beginning of the end, said Eddie Somers, an island native who moved to Crisfield but still owns a house on Rhodes Point.

"It was basically saying, 'We're not investing in Smith Island anymore,'" he says.

The blowback was so strong, the proposal was quickly stopped. But residents' momentum was not.

There has been talk since the 1990s of dredging the narrow channel that separates Rhodes Point from a barrier island known as Hog Neck and leads directly to the open waters of the Chesapeake. But the work was repeatedly blocked when cost estimates exceeded $10 million, above the Army Corps' spending limit for that type of project.

Despite being at least 5 miles from mainland Somerset County as the crow flies, Smith Island has no local government. County vehicles come over on barges or send workers and equipment via ferry. The island's three towns get along, but don't often come together.

That changed when residents feared losing their homes. They founded Smith Island United with three members from each community, plus a handful of part-time islanders. They wrote bylaws and a "vision plan" and mission statement "to ensure that this island, its people, and its culture are around 400 years from now."

Rhodes Point was their first focus. The town is home to a few dozen residences that line the channel, known as Sheep Pen Gut. The homes are no more than a third of a mile from the rougher waters of the Chesapeake. Across the street from many homes are crab shanties where watermen store their catch in wooden basins called floats. After the crustaceans molt, they're shipped off to become softshell crab sandwiches in Baltimore or New York.