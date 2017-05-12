Seton Keough writes to parents about upcoming Netflix series 'The Keepers'

The president of Seton Keough High School in southwest Baltimore wrote to parents this week about the upcoming Netflix series "The Keepers," which focuses on sexual abuse and the unsolved killing of a nun who taught there decades ago.

The documentary series tells the story of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School in the 1960s. She was found slain, but no arrests were ever made. The series explores the theory of whether Cesnik, 26, may have been killed because she knew about sexual abuse allegedly committed by the Rev. A. Joseph Maskell, then a school chaplain and counselor.

Archbishop Keough and Seton high schools merged in 1988.

"We expect that the contents of this series will include adult themes and graphic descriptions, so we wanted to provide you with this information and suggest that you talk with your daughter about this series and consider watching it with her if she is going to watch it," school President Donna Bridickas wrote in the email sent to parents Thursday.

Girls at the school have been discussing the documentary and asking questions, she wrote. A meeting was planned for Friday.

The school plans to have counselors available to talk to students on May 22 and beyond, according to the message to parents.

Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun, disappeared after leaving her Southwest Baltimore apartment to go shopping in November 1969. Two months later, her body was found in a frozen field in Baltimore County.

"I ask you to join me in praying for those impacted by the events discussed in this production, for victims of sexual abuse, for our school community, and for our Church and Her efforts to protect children and to bring healing and comfort to survivors," Bridickas wrote.

Maskell died in 2001. The archdiocese has paid 16 settlements to people who alleged that he had abused them.

Seton Keough is slated to close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment.

