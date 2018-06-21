Here's what you can do to help immigrant children separated from their families in Maryland

A Lutheran organization with offices overlooking the Inner Harbor is playing a major role in looking after children separated from their parents at the U.S. border by federal immigration agents — including placing 20 with foster families in Maryland.

In total, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is working with 148 of the estimated 2,300 migrant children who have been split up from their families.

The numbers of children began to increase after President Donald Trump’s administration announced in May a “zero tolerance” policy for people who illegally cross the border. But Kay Bellor, an official at the Lutheran group, said she’s been tracking family separations for much longer.

“We’ve actually been seeing more family separation for a little over a year,” Bellor said.

The Republican president signed an order on Wednesday that he said would end the separations but it’s not clear what will happen for the children who were already separated.

What was an intense crisis at the border with anguished children held in cages is now spreading more quietly around the country as officials seek to find long-term care for them.

Under an agreement with the federal health department, LIRS coordinates with other groups in four states to find temporary foster care for immigrant children. The goal is to find family members in the United States who can shelter and care for the children while their immigration cases are processed.

Sometimes those relatives are far from where the child has initially be housed.

“It’s not that neat,” Bellor said.

LIRS is looking for help from the public. Here’s what they suggest people do:

Become a foster parent. Visit lirs.org/fostercare or email fosterparentinfo@lirs.org to see if there is a foster care program nearby. Bethany Christian Services is placing immigrant foster children in care in Maryland. More information is at bethany.org.

Visiting people in detention. Email visitation@lirs.org or visit https://www.lirs.org/detention-visitation to learn more about volunteering.

Make a donation. LIRS suggests looking for organizations providing “trauma-informed transitional foster care.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning Getty Images photographer John Moore has been documenting migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. One of his photos of a 2-year-old child crying helplessly as she looks up at her mother, has gone viral.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan