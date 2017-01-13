Email account with patient information at UM doctors group hacked

A doctor's practice plan affiliated with the University of Maryland School of Medicine has notified patients that somebody hacked the account of a physician assistant's email account that contained the personal information of patients.

The orthopedics practice at The University of Maryland Faculty Physicians Inc. mailed letters to about 1,500 patients telling them about the incident, according to a news release.

There is no forensic evidence showing that personal information was viewed under the security breach, but patients were told out of an "abundance of caution," the doctors said.

The email account contained personal patient information, including full names, dates of birth, home addresses, medical record numbers, health insurance information, prescription information, and diagnosis or treatment information. The Social Security numbers of 12 patients were also in the email, but no credit card, banking or other financial information was obtained.

No other email accounts, networks or servers were accessed.

The doctors group is recommending that patients review their statements and look for anything unusual.

An information line has been set up at 888-312-5319 for patients who have concerns.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/ankwalker