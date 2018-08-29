Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter's remains will stay in cemetery's Fallen Heroes section, president says

Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens has no plans to relocate Sean Suiter’s remains from its Fallen Heroes section, the cemetery’s president said after an independent panel released a report that concluded the Baltimore police detective likely took his own life.

An independent panel tasked with reviewing Suiter’s death concluded the homicide detective likely died by suicide months after he was buried in a section of the Baltimore County memorial gardens reserved for first responders killed in the line of duty. Jack Mitchell, president of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, said that’s likely where his remains will continue to rest unless his family requests them to be relocated.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled Suiter’s death a homicide after he was fatally shot in November while conducting a follow-up investigation on a triple homicide in West Baltimore.

“If it is absolutely determined that his death was a suicide, technically per the definitions set by the police, it would not be considered a line-of-duty death,” Mitchell said. “But ... we would not be initiating having his remains removed from that section.”

If Suiter’s family asked the gardens to disinter his remains and relocated them, it would follow their wishes. But Mitchell said they wouldn’t relocate Suiter’s remains without the family’s request.

“We just simply feel that it’s proper to let his remains rest in that section,” Mitchell said.

Suiter’s widow on Wednesday said she rejected the findings of the independent review panel.

“I will not accept the untimely death of Sean as nothing other than a murder, which is being covered up for reasons unbeknownst to me or my family,” Nicole Suiter said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said detectives are continuing to investigate Suiter’s death and his death remains an open case, despite the panel’s conclusion.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan