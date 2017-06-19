Maryland Science Center CEO to retire; top fundraiser named next executive

Maryland Science Center CEO Van Reiner is retiring and the institution will promote its chief fundraiser to lead the institution in October.

The center's board of trustees has voted unanimously to appoint Mark Potter as the next executive, they announced Monday. Potter has served as the center's vice president of development for six years, leading an ongoing capital campaign that has raised $5 million toward a $7.5 million goal.

The former Archbishop Curley High School teacher and administrator says he foresees "great possibilities" for the Inner Harbor attraction as a resource for educating children in science, technology engineering and math.

"The role of informal science education in encouraging STEM achievement in our youth will only grow in the coming years," Potter said. "Witnessing the hard work and dedication of Van Reiner, I'm humbled and excited to succeed him and lead this institution in such an exciting time."

Reiner joined the science center in 2004 from Bethlehem Steel's Sparrows Point division in Baltimore County, which he led from 1998 until 2003.

Under his leadership, the center has invested in "learning-by-doing" activities and exhibits and has invested in sustainability, with projects including a green roof, solar panel array and porous paving.

The Maryland Science Center is putting a new emphasis on a DIY approach to science education that teaches kids the scientific method of hypothesis testing. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) The Maryland Science Center is putting a new emphasis on a DIY approach to science education that teaches kids the scientific method of hypothesis testing. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

When Reiner informed the center's trustees of his plans to retire later this year, the board said it launched a search committee that decided "we had the ideal candidate already at the Maryland Science Center," chairman David Amy said in a statement.

Potter worked as a teacher and administrator at Curley for 16 years and spent 11 years at the Basilica of the Assumption Historic Trust, serving as director of development and as executive director.

At the science center, he launched the current fundraising campaign and a strategic plan that the organization credits with a 30 percent increase in donors and a six-fold increase in volunteers.

The science center collected $3.4 million in donations and grants in 2014, down from $4.6 million in 2011, according to its tax filings.

Reiner said he is "grateful" that he will be succeeded by Potter, who he said "clearly has a passion for our work."

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance