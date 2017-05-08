Community meeting Monday on controversial Towson convenience store, gas station

A community meeting on the controversial proposal for a Royal Farms convenient store, gas station and a retail center in downtown Towson will be held Monday evening.

The meeting is being hosted by Towson-based developer, Caves Valley Partners, and is part of the review process required for the 5,166-square-foot development proposed for the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue – a parcel also know as Towson Gateway.

The 5.8-acre site is owned by Baltimore County, though the County Council has approved sale to Caves Valley Partners for $8.3 million. The deal has not yet been finalized.

The community input meeting is needed because the council approved a "planned-unit development" – which allows zoning flexibility Caves Valley needs for the gas pumps. The process requires the community meeting, and also mandates a "community benefit" component – Caves Valley has pledged $50,000 for West Towson Trail improvements, tree plantings and installation of solar-powered speed display signs at two neighborhood locations.

Some residents have been opposed to the project, expressing concern about traffic and pollution and saying the site is not appropriate for a gas station and convenience store.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Conference Center at Sheppard Pratt, at 6501 N. Charles St., in Towson.

